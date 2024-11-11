AIADMK ready to join hands with like-minded parties to defeat DMK: Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday said that his party was ready to ally with like-minded parties to defeat the DMK in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

When a journalist asked him in Tiruchi whether the doors of his alliance were open to the PMK and the BJP, Mr. Palaniswami said, “It is not about the doors being kept open or closed. That might be the case in other parties. As far as the AIADMK is concerned, like-minded parties should join hands to remove this corrupt and anti-people regime.”

According to him, parties that were willing to join hands with the AIADMK, accepting its ideology, were all “like-minded”. To a question whether he would welcome the BJP, the AIADMK leader said, “The media must understand one thing. Elections are held to the Legislatures and Parliament once every five years. Alliances are formed on the basis of prevailing political circumstances. Only closer to elections would it be clear who is forging an alliance under whose leadership. Whatever one says before that would not stand.”

Earlier, he said that the DMK had done nothing to develop the State. It had failed to deliver goods on governance, and burdened the people by availing of huge loans. The AIADMK would work to defeat the DMK, he added.

Asked whether he could see fissures in the DMK alliance, Mr. Palaniswami said that the parties in the DMK front had been claiming that there were no issues in the alliance. This, he said, raised doubts among the people that cracks were emerging in the alliance.

Moreover, the allies, who maintained silence over the past three-and-half years, have been criticising the DMK government. This had created doubts over the continuation of the alliance, he added.

Mr. Palaniswami said that the farmers in Delta districts had brought thousands of acres under the paddy cultivation during the current samba season. However, there were reports of shortage of fertilisers. They could not get sufficient fertilisers. The State Government had failed to take necessary steps to supply the fertilisers to the farmers.

