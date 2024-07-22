ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK protests proposed merger of panchayats with Tiruchi Corporation

Published - July 22, 2024 07:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK cadre stage protest in Allithurai Anna Grounds on Monday in Tiruchi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of AIADMK staged a protest against the proposed merger of 27 panchayats from Srirangam, Manachanallur, Lalgudi, and Tiruverumbur MLA constituencies with the Tiruchi Municipal Corporation.

The protest held at Allithurai Anna Grounds was organised by the party’s north, south rural and city district units.

Former Minister P. Thangamani, who led the protest, criticised the move and said if the government went ahead with it, residents of the panchayats would not be able to get work under MGNREGS. The residents would also have to shell out higher taxes.

Mr. Thangamani accused the DMK government of increasing various taxes since coming to power. The DMK government had failed to secure the required Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu, he said.

Former Minister C. Vijayabaskar, while addressing the protesters, said the people had not requested the merger but the district ministers were disregarding public sentiments. The consequences of the move would reflect in the Assembly elections.

Party district secretaries M. Paranjothi, P. Kumar, and J. Srinivasan, participated.

