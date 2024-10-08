AIADMK organises human chain agitations condemning DMK govt. for hiking property tax and power tariff

The AIADMK held human chain agitations in Tiruchi and other districts in the central region on Tuesday condemning the ruling DMK government for increasing property tax, electricity tariff, drinking water charges and milk price.

Carrying placards, the party members demanded the withdrawal of the hikes.

In Tiruchi city, the human chain agitations were organised at 10 places including near Teppakulam, Puthur main road, Salai road and Wireless road. Former AIADMK minister Gokula Indira participated in the agitation at Teppakulam. Elsewhere in Tiruchi district, the agitations were held at 20 places including Tiruverumbur, Thuvakudi, Manapparai, Lalgudi, Manachanallur and Thuraiyur.

In Pudukottai district, the agitations were held at 11 places including Pudukottai, Annavasal, Aranthangi, Alangudi and Ponnamaravathi. Former AIADMK minister and party MLA C. Vijayabaskar led the agitations at Annavasal and Pudukottai.

Human chain agitations were organised at five places in Perambalur district including Perambalur and Poolambadi, four places in Ariyalur district including Jayamkondam and Udayarpalayam, four places in Nagapattinam district and five places in Mayiladuthurai district, said police sources.

In Karur district, former minister and district secretary M.R. Vijayabhaskar led the protest held at Kulithalai. A large number of cadres took part in the protest. They formed a human chain near the bus stand. It stretched along the important roads in the town.

According to sources, similar protests were held in Karur, Aravakurichi, Pallapatti, Manmangalam, Pugalur, Krishnarayapuram and Kadavur in the district. Carrying placards, the protestors raised slogans against the DMK government for frequently raising property tax and power tariff. The protests lasted for about an hour.