AIADMK office-bearer arrested for defamatory comments against Kanimozhi

Updated - August 21, 2024 05:45 pm IST

Published - August 21, 2024 05:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Gandhi Market area secretary of AIADMK Suresh Gupta has been for allegedly making defamatory comments about DMK MP Kanimozhi.

He allegedly made the comments during a protest organised by the Tiruchi Urban District unit of the party near MGR statue in Marakkadai on Tuesday to condemn Tiruchi Corporation on various civic issues.

Based on a complaint lodged by DMK functionary A. Dinakaran, Gandhi Market police registered a case against Suresh Gupta under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

Later in the afternoon, Suresh Gupta was arrested at his home. En route, he complained of chest pain, prompting the police to take him to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. After medical examination, he was produced before an Additional Magistrate, who released him on bail considering his medical condition.

