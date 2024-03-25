ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK, NTK candidates file nominations for Mayiladuthurai

March 25, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Even as the suspense over the Congress candidate for the Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency continued, five candidates, including those from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) submitted their nominations for the constituency on Monday.

P. Babu from the AIADMK, who is the son of former AIADMK MLA and district secretary S Pownraj, submitted his nomination with District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi. He was accompanied by former MP R.K. Bharathi Mohan and former MLA P.V. Bharathi and leaders of alliance parties.

P. Kaliyammal from the NTK filed her nominations after arriving on a bullock cart at the Collectorate. T. Ilanchezhiyan from the Bahujan Samaj Party submitted his nominations. P. Srinivasan from Kumbakonam submitted his nomination to contest as an Independent.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US