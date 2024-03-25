GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIADMK, NTK candidates file nominations for Mayiladuthurai

March 25, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Even as the suspense over the Congress candidate for the Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency continued, five candidates, including those from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) submitted their nominations for the constituency on Monday.

P. Babu from the AIADMK, who is the son of former AIADMK MLA and district secretary S Pownraj, submitted his nomination with District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi. He was accompanied by former MP R.K. Bharathi Mohan and former MLA P.V. Bharathi and leaders of alliance parties.

P. Kaliyammal from the NTK filed her nominations after arriving on a bullock cart at the Collectorate. T. Ilanchezhiyan from the Bahujan Samaj Party submitted his nominations. P. Srinivasan from Kumbakonam submitted his nomination to contest as an Independent.

