AIADMK, NFIW members protest against sale of arrack, ganja

Cadre of the AIADMK staged a demonstration near the Thanjavur Head Post Office condemning the DMK government for its failure to curb the illicit arrack menace.

Demanding the resignation of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on moral grounds in the wake of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, the demonstrators demanded stringent action against the Revenue Department officials in Kallakurichi for failing to check the sale of illicit liquor.

A similar demonstration was organised by the Tiruvarur AIADMK unit near the Tiruvarur Railway Junction on Friday where the participants raised slogans seeking CBI probe into the Kallakuruchi hooch tragedy.

NFIW demonstration

Members of the National Federation of Indian Women, the women’s wing of the Communist Party of India, too staged a demonstration in Thanjavur demanding effective steps to check the sale of ganja and arrack.

The Federation said illicit arrack was being sold across the State freely and the Police Department was aware of the sale of illicit arrack. People prefer the illicit arrack since it was available at a cheaper rate than the products sold at the TASMAC retail outlets, it said.

Pleading for stern action at least this time, the Federation called upon the State government to bring to book those involved in the heinous crime to save the hapless people and society.

Apart from the NFIW members, the All India Youth Federation members participated in the demonstration held near the Panagal Building near Anna Statue in the town.