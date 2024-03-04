GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIADMK members stage demonstrations against DMK govt. for ‘failing’ to control drug trafficking

March 04, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Cadre of the AIADMK staged demonstrations in Tiruchi city and other districts in the Tiruchi Range condemning the ruling DMK government for failing to control the drug trafficking in Tamil Nadu. The demonstrations were conducted as per a state-wide call given by the party leadership.

In Tiruchi City, around 500 AIADMK members staged a demonstration at Anna statue near Chinthamani in the morning. The party’s rural south district secretary and former MP P. Kumar, former Minister M. Paranjothi, district level office bearers and others participated and raised slogans against the DMK government. 

The party members criticised the DMK government for making Tamil Nadu bow its head in shame at the global level in the wake of the smuggling of narcotic substances. Similar demonstrations were also held in Perambalur, Ariyalur and Pudukottai districts, said the police.

