AIADMK likely to form alliance with BJP, says CPI leader Mutharasan

Published - November 13, 2024 08:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan addresses the state executive and district secretaries’ meeting held in Tiruchi on Wednesday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Referring to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s recent statement that his party is open to alliances with any group willing to accept AIADMK leadership and align with its principles, Communist Part of India(CPI) State Secretary R. Mutharasan suggested that such remarks signal a deepening ideological alignment between AIADMK and BJP. Mr. Mutharasan asserted that this alignment indicates shared political interests and is likely to result in a formal coalition.

Meeting with the presspersons after a CPI State executive and district secretaries’ meeting in Tiruchi, Mr. Mutharasan raised concerns over rising onion and garlic prices, urging the Tamil Nadu government to procure these essential items and distribute them through fair-price shops to relieve household burdens. Criticising recent property tax hikes, he said the Union government was pressuring States to increase taxes and called on the State government to review and reconsider the tax increase.

Mr. Mutharasan also highlighted the upcoming centenary celebrations for both CPI party and veteran leader Nallakannu in December, underscoring the importance of broader unity amongst Communist parties in countering socio-political challenges and resisting what he described as the fascist agenda of the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

