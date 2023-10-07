AIADMK joins protest demanding better facilities at Karambakudi GH

October 07, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) cadre on Saturday participated in a protest being staged by the residents of Karambakudi taluk demanding better infrastructure at the Karambakudi Government Hospital in Pudukottai.

The protest was launched on September 15, demanding improvement to basic facilities at the hospital to cater to the needs of the people.

Former Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar and other members of the party took part in the 23rd day of the protest held near Kamarajar Street in Karambakudi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vijayabaskar listed out the efforts made by the AIADMK to upgrade the facility from Primary Health Centre to a taluk government hospital in 2015 when the party was in power. Due to the poor infrastructure and inadequate staff, patients were not getting proper treatment, he said.

He urged the government to open a 24-hour emergency care centre, appoint doctors and increase nurses’ and staff strength at the hospital. At present, there are three doctors, of which two are permanent, and one is deputed from a nearby hospital. He added that the party would stage an agitation if their demands were met soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.