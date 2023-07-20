HamberMenu
AIADMK holds demonstrations condemning price rise, corruption

July 20, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - TIRUCH

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK cadre stage a demonstration in Tiruchi on Thursday.

AIADMK cadre stage a demonstration in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

AIADMK cadre staged demonstrations in Tiruchi and other districts in the central region on Thursday condemning the DMK government for its “failure” to contain the soaring prices of vegetables and essential commodities and alleged corruption in various government departments.

The party also accused the DMK government for its failure in curbing the deterioration of law and order in the State. 

In Tiruchi city, the demonstration was organised at Chinthamani near the Chathram bus stand in which former Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP P. Kumar, former Ministers M. Paranjothi and Valarmathi and others participated.

The demonstration in Pudukottai town was led by party MLA and former Minister C. Vijayabaskar. The agitation in Karur was headed by former minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar. Demonstrations were also organised at Ariyalur and Perambalur towns, said police sources. 

