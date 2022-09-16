AIADMK holds demonstrations condemning power tariff hike

Former MP Kumar headed the protest at Mela Kalkandarkottai

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
September 16, 2022 17:58 IST

AIADMK members staging a demonstration in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Cadres of the AIADMK staged demonstrations in Tiruchi and other districts in the central region on Friday condemning the power tariff revision by the “anti-people” Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government.

They raised slogans against the government saying that the steep hike in power tariff would severely affect all sections of the society and demanded its withdrawal. The demonstrations were organised as part of a State-wide call. 

In Tiruchi district, the demonstrations were held at Mela Kalkandarkottai in the city and at Manachanallur. The party’s Tiruchi rural south district secretary and former Lok Sabha MP P. Kumar headed the demonstration at Mela Kalkandarkottai. In Manachanallur, the demonstration was led by former Minister M. Paranjothi. 

The demonstration in Ariyalur was organised with the party’s district secretary Thamarai Rajendran leading the stir. Former Minister N.R. Sivapathi led the demonstration organised near the new bus stand in Peramabalur. The demonstration in Pudukottai was led by the former Health Minister and Viralimalai assembly constituency MLA C. Vijayabaskar. Demonstration was also held in Karur. 

