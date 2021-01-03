AIADMK has failed to protect farmers’ interests: Stalin

Karur

03 January 2021 20:58 IST

‘Alleged suicide of a Thoothukudi-based farmer showed the govt.’s indifference’

Accusing the AIADMK government of failing to protect farmers and their interests, DMK president M. K. Stalin on Sunday said that the alleged suicide of a Thoothukudi-based farmer in distress was a reflection of the indifferent attitude of the ruling dispensation towards the plight of farmers.

Speaking at a ‘Makkal Grama Sabha’ at Kuppuchipalayam near Vangal, Mr. Stalin said it was shocking to know that the farmer, belonging to Pillayanatham in Thoothukudi, who could not bear the failure of his maize crop, had ended his life leaving a note to his two-year-old granddaughter. It was an example of the plight of farmers in the State. More than 100 farmers, faced with crop failure and other issues, had ended their lives during the AIADMK government.

But, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who claims to be a farmer, had failed to address the issues faced by the farmers, said Mr. Stalin. Neither Mr. Palaniswami nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi were worried about the farmers, who have been waging a prolonged battle against the Centre for repealing the three new farm laws.

Launching a tirade against the AIADMK government, the DMK president said that Mr. Palaniswami was heading one of the most corrupt governments. Mr. Stalin alleged that the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues had amassed wealth by illegal means. Their misdeeds had been listed and submitted to the Governor. The petition had gone to the Central government, Mr. Stalin said and added that it was certain that the charges would be probed after the Assembly election and those who indulged in corruption would have to face the music. He would soon submit a second list of corruption charges against the Ministers to the Governor.