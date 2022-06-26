AIADMK general council meet will not take place on July 11, says Vaithilingam

O. Panneerselvam wields strong influence all over the State

AIADMK deputy coordinator R. Vaithilingam, a staunch supporter of O. Panneerselvam, on Sunday claimed that the party’s general council meeting would not take place on July 11. In a brief interaction with reporters at Thanjavur, where he had attended a wedding, he claimed that Mr. Panneerselvam wielded strong influence all over the State.

Mr. Vaithilingam alleged that on June 23, around 600 persons who were not AIADMK general council members were made to sit in front of the stage in the early hours, even before the general council members, district and union secretaries arrived. It was these “non-general council” members who screamed, he said, claiming that the general council members did not utter a word. The meeting was held against party’s democracy.

The general council members, who were behind former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami were now cosying up to us, he further claimed.