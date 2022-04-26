AIADMK functionary’s body found with injury

Padalur Police have launched an investigation into the suspicious death of an AIADMK functionary on Irur-Pudhukurichi Road late on Monday.

The deceased, S. Rangarajan, 48, was the party’s Naranamangalam branch secretary.

Police sources said Rangarajan’s body was found on the road with head injury with his motorcycle nearby. His wife, R. Bhanumathi, 36, lodged a complaint at Padalur police station expressing suspicion over her husband’s death.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (suspicious death), the sources added.