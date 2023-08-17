AIADMK functionary hacked to death

August 17, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - THANJAVUR

Prabhu (38) of Thirukkattupalli near Thanjavur was hacked to death by an unidentified gang at Pazhamarneri Salai, Thirukkattupalli on Tuesday night.

According to police, the unidentified gang attacked the deceased at around 10:30 p.m. on Pazhamarneri Salai while Prabhu was proceeding to his house on the same street from his brother’s house.

He succumbed to the injuries inflicted on his head and neck by the gang using lethal weapons. The gang fled on motorcycles. The Thirukkattupalli police have registered a case and are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased person was serving as the Youth Wing Secretary of AIADMK in the region and was also active organiser of Traders Association of Thirukattuppali, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.