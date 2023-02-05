HamberMenu
AIADMK functionary hacked to death in Karur

February 05, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

An AIADMK functionary was reportedly hacked to death by a group of people allegedley due to previous enmity on Saturday night.

According to police, the group of three persons waylaid S. Vadivel (50), AIADMK secretary of ward 32 in Karur, when he was riding a two-wheeler near old graveyard in Rayanur and attacked him with deadly weapons. A grievously-injured Vadivel was taken to a hospital in Coimbatore where he reportedly died. He was allegedly murdered as a fallout of financial dispute, police sources said.

The police are on the lookout for Mahadevan (45), an autorickshaw driver, and his friends Bala and Sekar of Poigaipudur.

