AIADMK functionary expelled

Tiruchi

29 January 2021 20:36 IST

A district-level functionary of the ruling AIADMK was expelled from the party on Friday apparently for putting up posters welcoming former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s aide V. K. Sasikala upon her release from prison after serving a four-year sentence in the disproportionate assets case.

Posters in the name of ‘Puliyur’ R. Annadurai, district representative of Andhanallaur-South Union in the party and former District Panchayat councillor, appeared in different parts of the district on Friday hailing Sasikala as ‘Thyaga Thalaivi Chinnamma’ “who had led a life of penance with Amma (Jayalalithaa) for 33 years.”

The posters which referred to the ‘Chinnamma’ as AIADMK general secretary featured photos of Sasikala and Jayalalithaa along with that of Annadurai.

In a swift reaction, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K.Palaniswami, issued a joint statement announcing the expulsion of Mr. Annadurai for indulging in anti-party activities. They urged party cadres not to have any contact with Mr. Annadurai.

Mr. Annadurai is the second party office bearer to be expelled from the party in the past few days for public display of their loyalty to Sasikala. An MGR Mandram office bearer of Tirunelveli was expelled from the party on Wednesday.