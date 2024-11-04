GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIADMK functionary attacked

Published - November 04, 2024 07:07 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Mannargudi police have arrested a DMK functionary and his friends in connection with a murderous attack on an AIADMK functionary.

According to police, the incident took place on November 3 night when Ramesh of AIADMK was intercepted by Sakthi of DMK at Kizhpalam at Mannargudi. Sakthi, Ravi and Durai attacked Ramesh with lethal weapons.

Ramesh was rushed by locals to the Government District Headquarters Hospital at Mannargudi.

Enmity between Ramesh and Sakthi over the local body elections in which the DMK functionary Sakthi’s wife emerged victorious was said to be the motive behind the attack.

Ramesh lodged a complaint with the Mannargudi police who arrested Sakthi and his two friends.

Published - November 04, 2024 07:07 pm IST

