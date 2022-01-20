Tiruchirapalli

AIADMK functionary arrested on sexual harassment charge

An AIADMK functionary in Perambalur district has been arrested on charges of sexually harassing a 40-year-old woman in Poolambadi.

The accused, A. Vinod (48) of Poolambadi, is the AIADMK’s Veppanthattai town secretary. The offence was allegedly committed near a school in Poolambadi on Wednesday evening.

The married woman, also of Poolambadi, runs a gas agency. Police sources said Vinod wrongfully restrained the woman and allegedly pulled her hand and harassed her sexually. The woman later lodged a complaint against Vinod at the Arumbavur police station.

The Arumbavur Police booked a case under IPC sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 A (sexual harassment) 354 B (assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe) 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) read with section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act against Vinod, and arrested him.


