AIADMK fields K.R.L Thangavel in Karur constituency

March 20, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

K.R.L Thangavel

The AIADMK has fielded K.R.L. Thangavel, 66,, secretary of the district M.G.R. Manram, for Karur Lok Sabha constituency.

Shortly after joining the party in 2018, Mr.Thangavel was appointed as secretary of M.G.R. Mandram. He took part in various agitations organised by the party. Before joining the AIADMK, Mr. Thangavel was with the MDMK. He held the post of K. Paramathi union secretary of the party for several years. He contested from Aravakurichi constituency on the party ticket, but could not make it to the State Assembly.

Belonging to the Kongu Vellala Gounder community, Mr. Thangavel owns a textile manufacturing unit in Karur.

