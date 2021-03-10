AIADMK drops Valarmathi, fields other Ministers in central region

10 March 2021 20:50 IST

It will contest all nine constituencies in Tiruchi district

TIRUCHI

Barring the Minister for Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare, S. Valaramathi, all other Ministers from the central region have been re-nominated by the AIADMK from their respective constituencies for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan (Tiruchi East), Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar (Viralimalai), Transport Minister, M.R. Vijayabhaskar (Karur), Food Minister R. Kamaraj (Nannilam), and Textiles Minister O.S. Manian (Vedaranyam), have been re-nominated in their respective constituencies.

Rajya Sabha MP and deputy coordinator of the party, R. Vaithilingam, has been fielded again in Orathanadu. The former Minister had suffered a shock defeat in the constituency in 2016 and was later nominated to the Rajya Sabha by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

A two-time MLA of Srirangam, Ms. Valarmathi was among the notable persons who have been denied party tickets this time in the region. She has been replaced by former Minister Ku.Pa. Krishnan as the party candidate for the constituency. Sitting MLAs Parameswari (Mannachanallur) and M. Geetha (Krishnarayapuram) have also been dropped.

The AIADMK will contest all nine constituencies in Tiruchi district. Former Tiruchi MP, P. Kumar has been accommodated at Tiruverumbur constituency. Sitting MLAs R. Chandrasekar and M. Selvarasu have been nominated again in Manapparai and Musiri constituencies.

Former Minister M. Paranjothi has been given the party ticket in Mannachanallur, while a new face V. Padmanaban, Jayalalithaa Peravai, Tiruchi (urban district) secretary, has been fielded in Tiruchi (West) where DMK principal secretary K.N.Nehru is expected to contest.

T. Rajaram, secretary, Pullambadi north panchayat union, has been nominated in Lalgudi, and T. Indiragandhi, former MLA, will contest from Thuraiyur.

Thanjavur

The AIADMK has fielded candidates for all the four Assembly Constituencies in Tiruvarur district. In 2016, only Mr.Kamaraj had won from the district.

While an advocate, C.Sureshkumar has been fielded in Thiruthuraipoondi, party’s Tiruvarur district unit treasurer, A.N.R.Panneerselvam has been chosen as the candidate for Tiruvarur. Former Mannargudi Municipal Chairman, Siva.Rajamanickam has been fielded in Mannargudi.

In Thanjavur, sitting MLA representing Peravurani, M.Govindarasu has been replaced with former MLA, S.V.Thirugnasambantham. Papanasam West Union Secretary, K.Gopinathan is selected to contest from the Papanasam, which was represented by Agriculture Minister, R.Doraikannu, who passed away recently. The party’s Thirupanandal North Union Deputy Secretary, S.Veeramani has been given the ticket to contest the election for Thiruvidaimaruthur (Reserve) seat.

Karur

In Karur district, N.R. Chandrasekar, secretary, Thogamalai panchayat union, and N. Muthukumar, secretary, district MGR youth wing, have been nominated to Kulithalai and Krishnarayapuram (reserve) constituencies, respectively. The Aravakurichi seat has been allotted to the BJP in the alliance.

Pudukottai

The party has fielded its nominees for all the six Assembly constituencies in Pudukottai district. The party's Pudukottai south district secretary and chairman of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board P.K. Vairamuthu has been fielded this time too from the Tirumayam Assembly segment where he lost to the DMK candidate S. Regupathy in the 2016 elections. He had won from the same seat in the 2011 elections and is now contesting for the third time in a row from the same constituency.

Former MLA and the party's north district MGR youth wing president V.R. Karthik Thondaiman is the nominee again for the Pudukottai assembly constituency where he tasted defeat in 2016. Mr. Thondaiman had won the by-election held for the Pudukottai seat in June 2012.

The party has chosen former MLA M. Rajanayagam, a general council member, for the Aranthangi seat in the place of the sitting MLA E.A. Rathinasabapathy. Mr. Rathinasabapathy had earlier supported T.T.V. Dhinakaran and batted for unity among party groups. He later dissociated himself from Mr. Dhinakaran when the latter floated the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.

Dharma.Thangavel, who quit the Congress to join the AIADMK in January, makes his electoral debut in the Alangudi constituency. S. Jayabharathi, panchayat president of Theethanviduthi is the candidate for the Gandarvakottai (reserved) constituency.

Nagapattinam

The party has retained sitting MLAs in three of the four Assembly segments in which it is contesting in Nagapattinam district. P.V. Bharathi and S. Pavunraj have been renominated from Sirkazhi (reserved) and Poompuhar constituencies, respectively.

The Nagapattinam Town Secretary of AIADMK Thanga Kathiravan has been fielded in Nagapattinam constituency. The General Secretary of Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi Thamimum Ansari was elected from this constituency in the 2016 election.

The AIADMK has allotted two other constituencies, Keezhvelur (reserved) and Mayiladuthurai, in the district to the Pattali Makkal Katchi. Government Chief Whip Thamarai S. Rajendran will contest again from Ariyalur constituency, while Jayamkondam has been allotted to the PMK in the district.

Sitting MLA and Perambalur district secretary, R. T. Ramachandran, will contest again from the Kunnam constituency.