ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK demands revival of PHC in Tiruvarur village

Published - July 09, 2024 06:37 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The AIADMK district unit organised a protest at Mangudi village where a 3,000 s ft. was donated by a woman for setting up the PHC in the year 2000

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK has urged the district administration to revive the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Mangudi village.

Participating in the demonstration organised by the district AIADMK at Mangudi on Tuesday, the demonstrators said the PHC was set up on 3,000 s ft. of land donated by Bhavani, a philanthropist, in 2001 and the centre functioned till 2010 at the building constructed for the purpose.

Now an attempt was being made by some people having links in the village administration to transfer the ownership of the land to a person named Velmurugan, it was alleged. Protesting against this, the demonstrators urged the district administration to intervene and prevent usurping of the property which was donated for a public cause.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US