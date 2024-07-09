AIADMK demands revival of PHC in Tiruvarur village

The AIADMK has urged the district administration to revive the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Mangudi village.

Participating in the demonstration organised by the district AIADMK at Mangudi on Tuesday, the demonstrators said the PHC was set up on 3,000 s ft. of land donated by Bhavani, a philanthropist, in 2001 and the centre functioned till 2010 at the building constructed for the purpose.

Now an attempt was being made by some people having links in the village administration to transfer the ownership of the land to a person named Velmurugan, it was alleged. Protesting against this, the demonstrators urged the district administration to intervene and prevent usurping of the property which was donated for a public cause.