AIADMK demands resignation of Stalin for Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

Former MP P. Kumar, former Ministers M. Paranjothi, N.R. Sivapathi and B. Valarmathi; Vijayabaskar leads the protest in Pudukottai

Published - June 24, 2024 06:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK party cadres staging a demonstration in front of district collectorate in Tiruchi on Monday.

AIADMK party cadres staging a demonstration in front of district collectorate in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

A large number of cadre and office-bearers of the AIADMK staged demonstrations in Tiruchi and other districts in the central region on Monday demanding the resignation of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin owning moral responsibility for the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. 

The demonstrations were organised as part of the Statewide protests called by the party’s general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Holding placards that contained slogans demanding the resignation of Mr. Stalin, the demonstrators condemned the DMK government for its “failure” to eradicated distillation and sale of illicit liquor. They demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Stalin on moral grounds for the multiple deaths caused due to consumption of illicit liquor at Kallakurichi and for his “failure” to maintain law and order in the State. 

The demonstration in Tiruchi was organised near the District Collectorate in which the party’s former Tiruchi MP P. Kumar, former Ministers M. Paranjothi, N.R. Sivapathi, and B. Valarmathi, office-bearers and party cadre participated. Some of the office-bearers wore black shirts to express their condemnation of the ruling DMK government.

In a brief interaction with reporters at the protest venue in Tiruchi, Mr. Paranjothi alleged that sale of illicit liquor had become rampant in the the State over the last three years of DMK rule.  Despite several tragedies, the police remained mute spectators, Mr. Paranjothi alleged. 

Former Minister C. Vijayabaskar led the demonstration in Pudukottai. Similar demonstrations were also held in Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.

