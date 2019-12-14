AIADMK clinches deal with allies in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

While the AIADMK has managed to complete the seat-sharing with its allies for panchayat union wards, the party is yet to clinch a deal on sharing the district panchayat wards in Tiruchi district.

The AIADMK urban and units conducted separate talks with the DMDK, the BJP, the PMK and the TMC for sharing seats of panchayat union and district panchayat wards. Four rounds of formal talks have been held so far. District secretaries P. Kumar (Tiruchi urban), T. Rathinavel (Tiruchi rural), Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan and Backward Classes Minister S. Valarmathi, former Ministers Paranjothi and K.K. Balasubramaniam held the talks with the alliance partners. While the DMDK and the TMC signed the pact with the AIADMK on Friday, the BJP was the last ally to sign the poll pact on Saturday.

As per the agreement, the DMDK will contest 28 panchayat union wards and the BJP in 18. The TMC and the PMK have been allotted 6 and 4 panchayat union wards respectively.

Mr. Kumar said that the district unit had finalised the candidate list. The party high command would release the list. The AIADMK candidates would file nominations on Monday.

However, consensus is yet to emerge on sharing the district panchayat ward member posts. The demand of the key allies for the allotment of more seat is said to have delayed the final agreement.