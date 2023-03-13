AIADMK cadre stage stir condemning case booked against Edappadi Palaniswami

March 13, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - ARIYALUR

Over 250 cadre of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) were arrested in various places in Ariyalur district on Monday after they indulged in picketing agitations condemning the case against their party leader and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami by the Madurai Police on the charge of “abusing and assaulting” an air passenger at Madurai airport a few days ago.

The agitations were held at Ariyalur, Jayamkondam, Andimadam, Thirumanur and Sendurai. The AIADMK cadre termed the case booked against Mr. Palaniswami as “false”. The agitation in Ariyalur town was held in front of the bus stand led by the party’s district secretary Thamarai S. Rajendran.