AIADMK cadre stage road roko in Manapparai

AIADMK cadre resorted to road roko on Manapparai-Viraiimalai Road protesting against the reported incident of a postman handing over postal ballots papers to a DMK candidate in Manapparai.

According to sources, a postman attached to a post office in Manapparai reportedly delivered about 10 postal ballots to a candidate of Ward 17. The postal ballots should have been delivered to officials on poll duty, who were eligible to cast their votes through the ballot papers.

Alleging foul play, the AIADMK cadre led by former MLA Chandrasekaran, blocked traffic on Manapparai-Viralimalai Road. They raised slogans against the DMK men alleging that they had forced the postman to hand over the postal ballots to the candidate so that they could influence the officials to vote in their favour.

On information, police and revenue officials rushed to the spot and held negotiations with the agitators. They withdrew the protest on the assurance that action would be taken if the rules on delivery of postal votes had been violated.