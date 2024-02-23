ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK cadre stage protest opposing new toll plaza at Thuvakudi

February 23, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Vijayabaskar says the new toll plaza at Thuvakudi is located within 2 km of the Vazhavanthankottai toll plaza on Tiruchi-Thanjavur Highway

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Friday staged a demonstration at Thuvakudi in Tiruchi district opposing the opening of a new toll plaza on the Tiruchi Bypass on Tiruchi- Karaikudi National Highway, which forms part of a semi-ring road around the city.

The protest was spearheaded by former Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar in which the AIADMK cadre raised slogans against the Union and State governments for opening a new toll plaza on the bypass that connects Thanjavur-Tiruchi and Tiruchi-Karaikudi National Highways.

Speaking at the demonstration, Mr. Vijayabaskar questioned the rationale behind opening a new toll plaza at Thuvakudi, which was located within 2 km of the Vazhavanthankottai toll plaza on Tiruchi-Thanjavur Highway.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Vazhavanthankottai toll plaza has been functioning for nearly 13 years. Despite the announcement made by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Parliament that there will be only one toll plaza for a distance of 60 km on national highways, why has the NHAI opened another toll plaza within a km,” he questioned and urged the Union and State governments to take steps to remove the toll plaza.

Former Tiruchi MP P. Kumar and other AIADMK and SDPI leaders participated in the protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US