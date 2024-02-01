AIADMK cadre stage demos in Tiruchi

February 01, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Cadre of the AIADMK staged demonstrations at three places in the district on Thursday condemning the ruling DMK government for not taking appropriate action against the son and daughter-in-law of DMK MLA of Pallavaram constituency Karunanidhi for allegedly torturing a Dalit girl who worked as a domestic help in their house.

The demonstrations were held at Vazhavanthankottai in the outskirts of Tiruchi, Pettavaithalai and at Marakkadai in Tiruchi. The demonstration at Vazhavanthankottai was led by party’s Tiruchi rural south district secretary and former MP P. Kumar. The demonstration at Pettavaithalai was led by former AIADMK Minister and the party’s Tiruchi north district secretary M. Paranjothi.