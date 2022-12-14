  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Semifinal: African trailblazer Morocco eyes history against defending champion France

AIADMK cadre stage demos condemning hike in prices of milk, power

December 14, 2022 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 Cadre of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam staged demonstrations at various places in Tiruchi district on Wednesday condemning the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government for hiking the prices of milk and electricity, besides increasing property tax.

The demonstrations were held at 15 places, including Jeeyapuram, Vaiyampatti, Pullambadi, Manachanallur, Allithurai, Pannankombu and Valanadu Kaikatti, said police sources.  Demonstrations by the AIADMK party cadre were held in four places in Perambalur district --  Perambalur, Alathur, Veppanthattai and Veppur.  Demonstrations were also held in Andimadam and Sendurai in Ariyalur district.

