May 29, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Cadre of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) staged demonstrations in Tiruchi and in the neighbouring districts on Monday condemning the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government for the multiple deaths in the recent hooch tragedies as well as for what it claimed was the breakdown in law and order in the State and the government’s failure to curb illegal movement of narcotic substances and corruption.

The demonstrating AIADMK cadre demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin owning up moral responsibility for the “breakdown in law and order”.

The AIADMK cadre raised slogans against the ruling DMK government and accused it of being “anti-people”. The demonstrations in Tiruchi were held at Chinthamani and Srirangam in the city and at Lalgudi. The party’s former MP and Tiruchi rural south district secretary P. Kumar led the demonstration organised at Lalgudi.

The demonstration at Srirangam was led by former minister and the party’s Tiruchi rural north district secretary M. Paranjothi. The party’s ex- MLA and former Government Whip Manoharan participated in the demonstration held at Chinthamani. The demonstration in Pudukottai Town was headed by former Minister C. Vijayabaskar. Demonstrations were also held in Perambalur and Ariyalur districts, said police sources.