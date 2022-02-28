AIADMK cadre protest former Minister’s arrest

AIADMK members stage a demonstration against the arrest of former minister J. Jayakumar, in Tiruchi on Monday | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH M

The AIADMK cadre on Monday staged demonstrations in Tiruchi and other neighbouring districts condemning the arrest of the party’s senior leader and former Minister D. Jayakumar in Chennai recently.

The party functionaries raised slogans condemning the ruling DMK government for arresting Mr. Jayakumar. In Tiruchi city, AIADMK members led by former Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan staged a demonstration near Anna Statue at Chinthamani. The stir, which lasted about 30 minutes, was attended among others by former Ministers M. Paranjothi, Ku. Pa. Krishnan, N.R. Sivapathy and Valarmathi and Lok Sabha MP P. Kumar.

The demonstration at Perambalur Town was headed by party district secretary R.T. Ramachandran in which around 300 members participated. In Pudukottai Town, the demonstration was organised at Santhanathapuram and led by party MLA and former Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar. In Ariyalur Town, the demonstration was held near Anna Statue and led by party district secretary Thamarai Rajendran.