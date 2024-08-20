AIADMK, BJP stage protests against Tiruchi Corporation

AIADMK cadre on Tuesday staged a demonstration here, protesting against the slow progress of various projects including underground drainage (UGD) work and rejuvenation of the old drinking water scheme in Tiruchi.

Former Minister P. Mohan presided over the agitation near Marakkadai. J. Seenivasan, secretary, Tiruchi urban unit of AIADMK, former MLAs T. Rathinavelu and R. Manoharan and members of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and representatives of Gandhi Market traders associations participated. They raised slogans against Tiruchi Corporation, which is controlled by DMK. They claimed that contaminated water was supplied to several areas including Kallar Street, Rani theru, Big Sowrastra Street, Sandukadai, Samaspiran Street, Muthazhagu Pillai Street, Allimal Street, Kothamangalam and Piratiyur. The protesters also pointed out that several residents had become ill due to consumption of contaminated water.

Deploring the slow progress of UGD work, Mr. Mohan said the project, which was brought during the AIADMK regime, should have been completed by now. But it was still under the implementation stage. UGD works were pending in several areas. Roads had not been relaid in many areas, where the works were completed. Roads in several areas were in deplorable condition, thereby affecting motorists. There were complaints of improper UGD works. Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had failed to monitor the implementation of UGD projects, they charged.

The former Minister said that most of the projects, which were under the implementation stage, were introduced in the AIADMK government. Proper attention was not given to ensure basic amenities to the people.

While pointing out the sharp increase in property tax, water tax, UGD service tax, solid waste management tax and others, Mr. Seenivasan said that the taxes had hit the people. The Corporation was only aimed at increasing revenue. But, it had failed to improve the efficiency of its services.

BJP protest

Meanwhile, about 100 BJP workers were taken into preventive custody when they attempted to stage a novel protest of blowing conches in front of the office of Tiruchi Corporation on Tuesday. They were protesting against the supply of contaminated water to residents in several areas.

District president of the party Rajasekaran presided over the protest. Heated arguments ensued between the protesters and the police when they prevented the protesters from blowing conches. They were subsequently taken into custody. Eighteen women were among those arrested.