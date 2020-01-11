AIADMK bags panchayat chief posts in Pudukottai, Ariyalur and Karur districts

The AIADMK has won the chairperson posts in Pudukottai, Ariyalur and Karur districts.

Despite being short of a majority in Pudukottai, the AIADMK managed to win the district panchayat chairman post, apparently with the support of the Congress.

Out of 22 district panchayat wards, the AIADMK won eight wards and its ally TMC one. The DMK candidates won from 11 wards and its ally Congress captured 2 wards. Since the DMK alliance won in 13 wards, it was expected to be a cakewalk for the DMK to capture the district chairman post.

But, the AIADMK candidate, T. Jayalakshmi, romped home with the support of 12 councillors as against 10 votes secured by the DMK candidate, Kalaivani, in the indirect election. Apparently, three ward members belonging to the DMK-Congress combine cross-voted in support of the AIADMK candidate.

In the district vice-chairman election too, the DMK suffered a jolt by losing the post to the Congress. In the election held under a surcharged atmosphere later in the afternoon, Congress candidate Uma Maheswari was declared elected through lot. Both Uma Maheswari and DMK candidate Kalaivani polled 11 votes each, forcing the Returning Officer to opt for a draw of lots to choose the winner. The AIADMK and the TMC backed Uma Maheswari.

The Congress reportedly requested the DMK to allot the district vice- chairperson post to it. However, the DMK did not accede to the demand. Sensing trouble in the DMK alliance, the AIADMK played its cards close to its chest to get the crucial support of the Congress in the district chairperson election and, subsequently, the AIADMK extended support to the Congress candidate in the district vice-chairperson election.

The election to vice-chairperson of Annavasal Panchayat Union was postponed due to lack of quorum. When voting was called for in the afternoon, the AIADMK members did not turn turn up, thereby causing shortage for the mandatory number of members to be present for holding the election.

However, the DMK captured nine out of 13 panchayat unions in the district. Its rival, the AIADMK won in just four unions. In Viralimalai panchayat union, the home town of MLA C. Vijayabaskar, the DMK candidate M. Kamu was elected as union chairperson. She secured 17 out of 21 votes.

Ariyalur

The AIADMK and its ally, the PMK, captured all panchayat union chairperson posts in Ariyalur district, except Thirumanur, which went to the DMK.

While the AIADMK candidates won in Andimadam, Ariyalur and T. Palur, the PMK candidates were declared elected from Jayankondam and Sendurai unions.

High drama was witnessed in the indirect election to the post of Sendurai panchayat union chairman as the AIADMK and its ally, the PMK, locked horns directly. PMK candidate Deivamani with the support of the DMK, won the election by defeating the AIADMK nominee with a margin of two votes. Interestingly, Manivelan, lone member of AMMK, was elected unopposed as vice chairperson. Similarly, the AIADMK candidate won the vice-chairperson election of Thirumanu panchayat union by defeating the DMK nominee by one vote. One member of the DMK apparently cross voted in favour of the AIADMK.

In the panchayat union chairperson election held in the morning, the DMK candidate defeated the AIADMK candidate with a margin of one vote. The AIADMK candidate P. Chandrasekar was elected unopposed to the post of district chairperson.

Karur

The AIADMK won handsome victory in all eight panchayat unions and the district panchayat chairman post in the indirect election held here on Saturday.

M.S. Kannadasan was elected unopposed to the post of chairperson of the district panchayat.

In the election to the panchayat union chairperson post of Krishnarayapuram (Reserved), A. Chandramathi, who was elected as a ward member on the DMK ticket, became the chairman as the AIADMK nominee.

In the run up to the election, she had crossed over to the AIADMK. Though it emerged as a single largest party in the 20-member union, the AIADMK did not have any councillor belonging to the Scheduled Caste. The AIADMK reportedly roped in Ms. Chandramathi and fielded her as nominee.