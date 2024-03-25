AIADMK and AMMK candidates for file nominations for Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency

March 25, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

AIADMK candidate P. Karuppaiah and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) candidate P. Senthilnathan filed their nomination papers for the Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency here on Monday.

Mr. Karuppaiah, who is the Pudukottai north district secretary of the the party’s Ilaignar and Ilam Pengal Paasarai, handed over his papers to the District Collector and the Returning Officer of the Tiruchi Lok Sabha Constituency M. Pradeep Kumar. He was accompanied by former Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, former Minister S. Valarmathi and former MP P. Kumar

Prior to filing his papers, Mr. Karuppaiah along with party cadre garlanded the statue of AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran near the combined court complex in the city. In a brief interaction with reporters at the Collectorate, Mr. Karuppaiah said if elected he would take steps for speedy implementation of the Cauvery-Vaigai- Gundar river linking project which was launched during the AIADMK regime..

Accompanied by former Tiruchi Mayor and AMMK functionary Sarubala Tondaiman, Mr. Senthilnathan submitted his papers to the District Collector.

Earlier, Mr. Senthilnathan tendered his resignation as Councillor of Ward 47 before filing his nomination papers. He handed over his resignation letter to Mayor M. Anbazhagan.