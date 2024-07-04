GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIADMK acting as a ‘B team’ of DMK, says Annamalai

The BJP leader cites the AIADMK’s appeal to the electorate not to vote for the candidate of the PMK, which is part of the NDA, in the Vikravandi bypoll

Published - July 04, 2024 07:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK has stayed away from the Vikravandi byelection knowing well that it would be pushed to the third or fourth place, BJP State president K. Annamalai said in Tiruchi on Thursday.

He accused the AIADMK of acting as the ‘B’ team of the ruling DMK by telling the electorate not to vote for the candidate of the Pattali Makkal Katchi, a member of the National Democratic Alliance, in the bypoll. This only showed the desperation in the AIADMK, Mr. Annamalai told reporters here. 

To a question whether the multiple deaths in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy would echo in the Vikravandi byelection, Mr. Annamalai said his party wished for it. The BJP was taking the issue to the people, he said.

The Kallakurichi illicit liquor deaths “should be seen as a murder”. On the one hand, there was addiction because of consumption of liquor sold by Tasmac and on the other hand illicit liquor was available for a cheaper rate. The multiple deaths due to the hooch tragedies only showed the inefficiency of the State government, he said. Although the byelection would not change the government, it would send across a message from the electorate, Mr. Annamalai said. 

Tiruchi / politics / Bharatiya Janata Party

