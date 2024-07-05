AI teaching assistant ‘Vidya’ makes its debut in Kumbakonam school

Retired computer science teacher Eswari Jayaraman, 63, based in Kumbakonam, has designed “Vidya”, an educational robot powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that she hopes will transform the classroom experience for teachers and students in the coming years.

P. Vaidyanathan, managing trustee, Kanchi Jagadguru Educational Trust (KJET), unveiled the robotic assistant in the presence of Chandrasekhara Moopanar, chairman, at the National Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School in Kumbakonam on Friday.

“Vidya” was created with technical assistance by DataCorp Engineering and Business Solutions under the auspices of IIT-M Pravartak, the research and innovation hub of the Indian Institute of Technology – Madras, and financial support from Integrated Enterprises.

“I was a schoolteacher for over 30 years and spent most of my career learning new computer languages. I am obsessed with technology and always wanted to use it to make education more interesting,” Ms. Jayaraman told The Hindu.

Using Large Language Model (LLM), Voice to Text, and Text to Voice AI technology, “Vidya”, made at a cost of approximately ₹6 lakh, is equipped to deal with at least 60 ‘use cases’ or tasks, for teachers and students, said Ms. Jayaraman.

“It will assist teachers in conducting classes and can interact with students based on the instructions given to it. Vidya will also streamline administrative jobs,” she said.

Ms. Jayaraman has been working on two prototypes (‘Vidya’ and ‘Vidya Mini’) since 2020 and was helped by IIT-M in the robotics section. Both robots are equipped to function with all the school boards in India, she said. “For the same question, ‘Vidya’, with the help of AI, can customise its answers according to the age of the student,” she said.

Ms. Jayaraman is planning to launch a Tamil version of ‘Vidya’ soon, and hopes to make it more affordable for government schools.