AI system to detect and reduce drinking water leaks in Tiruchi

September 10, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has been selected by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for a model project to detect and reduce loss in drinking water distribution using artificial intelligence (AI).

Following an official communication from the MoHUA, a preliminary review meeting for the AI-based water loss detection technology project was conducted recently to assess the current drinking water supply conditions and objectives.

Using the AI technology, the civic body along with the municipal administration department, MoHUA, and a France-based company will develop a solution for smart water resource management. Artificial intelligence tools will be used to detect and prevent water leakage in the supply network.

The project focuses on the reduction of non-revenue water by developing and employing advanced technologies and management strategies to cope with physical water losses during distribution systems. The technology-backed tools to prevent water loss are also essential for the implementation of the 24x7 supply planned in a phased manner from December.

According to the Corporation officials, leakage from main pipelines in public areas and from valves are major contributors to the wastage. “The project would enable us to explore the best water management practices to accurately detect leaks in the drinking water pipeline and improvise the supply network in the city,” said a senior official.

Although there are more than 2.3 lakh property assessments across the five zones, there are only around 1.1 lakh drinking water connections. Officials said that measures would be taken to increase the individual drinking water supply connections to increase the revenue.

Similarly, non-revenue water supply connections, including water supplied to public drinking water tap connections, across the city will be streamlined. The total length of the drinking water supply network in the city is around 1,100 kilometre.

In order to reduce the revenue loss, the civic body plans to reduce the wastage of the total drinking water supply from 35% to 15%, the lowest achievable target. “Water connections from where no revenue was generated will be examined, and steps would be taken to reduce the water loss in distribution network,” the official added.