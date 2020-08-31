AI Express to operate more repatriation flights

31 August 2020 20:38 IST

TIRUCHI

Air India Express has announced its schedule of repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat Mission from Tiruchi to different overseas destinations and back for the month of September. The services are to be operated in order to bring back Indians by these repatriation flights that would be operated on different dates from various countries.

As per the schedule announced by the airline, the flights from Tiruchi would be operated to Dubai, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Muscat and Kuwait. On September 1, the airline would operate flights to Dubai and Sharjah from here and return back. The Air India Express had earlier operated several flights under Vande Bharat Mission to bring back Indians stranded abroad in view of the suspension of international services due to COVID-19 pandemic.

