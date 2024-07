An artificial intelligence-driven robot to assist the students of National Vidyalaya Senior School, Kumbakonam in their education was introduced on Wednesday. The robot, the brainchild of former NVSSS Principal, Eswari Jayaraman and funded by the Executive Trustee, Kanchi Jagathguru Educational Trust, P.Vaidyanathan, is expected to provide a new education environment for the NVSS School pupil, according to the School Correspondent, K.N.Rajagopalan.