Tiruchirapalli

AI begins daily service to Sharjah

Air India Express has started operating daily flight services in the Tiruchi - Sharjah sector with effect from Sunday. The daily service is being operated under the Vande Bharat mission. Airport sources said the airline had been operating two services in a week in the Tiruchi - Sharjah sector so far during the pandemic period.

However, the airline will operate daily services in this sector using a Boeing 737 aircraft. The Tiruchi-bound flight from Sharjah will arrive here at 6 p.m. The flight will leave for Sharjah from here at 9.45 p.m.

Printable version | Mar 28, 2021 6:57:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/ai-begins-daily-service-to-sharjah/article34183820.ece

