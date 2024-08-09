Ahmedabad-Tiruchi Weekly Special train extended till December end

The Western Railway has announced that it will operate the Ahmedabad-Tiruchi Weekly Special train till the end of December.

There is no change in the schedule of the train which is operated on Thursdays from Ahmedabad and on Sundays from Tiruchi.

Unreserved train

Meanwhile, the Southern Railway has announced that it will operate a mainline electric multiple unit unreserved express special train from Tiruchi to Tambaram on August 11 via the mainline.

According to an official release, the 12-car MEMU train will leave Tiruchi at 10.30 p.m. on Sunday and reach Tambaram at 5.50 a.m. on Monday. It will stop at Budalur, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Vaitheeswarankovil, Sirkazhi, Chidambaram, Thiruppathiripuliyur, Panruti, Villupuram, and Chengalpattu, the release added.

