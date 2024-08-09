GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ahmedabad-Tiruchi Weekly Special train extended till December end

Published - August 09, 2024 07:02 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Western Railway has announced that it will operate the Ahmedabad-Tiruchi Weekly Special train till the end of December.

There is no change in the schedule of the train which is operated on Thursdays from Ahmedabad and on Sundays from Tiruchi.

Unreserved train

Meanwhile, the Southern Railway has announced that it will operate a mainline electric multiple unit unreserved express special train from Tiruchi to Tambaram on August 11 via the mainline.

According to an official release, the 12-car MEMU train will leave Tiruchi at 10.30 p.m. on Sunday and reach Tambaram at 5.50 a.m. on Monday. It will stop at Budalur, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Vaitheeswarankovil, Sirkazhi, Chidambaram, Thiruppathiripuliyur, Panruti, Villupuram, and Chengalpattu, the release added.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / railway

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.