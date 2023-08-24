ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad - Tiruchi special trains service extended

August 24, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Western Railway has notified the extension of service of the Ahmedabad - Tiruchi - Ahmedabad weekly special trains. The Ahmedabad - Tiruchi special fare special (Train No. 09419) will leave Ahmedabad Junction at 9.30 a.m. on September 7, 14, 21 and 28 ( Thursday) and reach Tiruchi Junction at 3.45 a.m. on Saturday. 

In the return direction, the Tiruchi - Ahmedabad weekly special fare special (Train No. 09420) will leave Tiruchi Junction at 5.45 a.m. on September 10, 17, 24 and October 1 (Sunday) and reach Ahmedabad Junction at 9.15 p.m. on Monday. There will be no change in the timings, stoppages and composition of the trains, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said. 

