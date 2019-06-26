Ahead of superannuation, DGP interacts with Central Zone police

Ahead of his superannuation this month, Director General of Police T.K. Rajendran held a detailed interaction with police officers of the Central Zone here on Tuesday.

The function organised at the District Police Office was attended by Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, V. Varadharaju, Commissioner of Police A. Amalraj, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thanjavur Range, J. Loganathan, and Superintendents of Police of Central Zone encompassing eight districts, besides Deputy Superintendents of Police.

At the meeting that lasted nearly two hours, officers of the Central Zone shared their experiences with the DGP and thanked him for his guidance and practical solutions to challenging situations, besides welfare measures, said police sources.

Mr. Rajendran recalled his experience and service as Superintendent of Police of the combined Tiruchi district and thanked the field-level officers and their superiors for their cooperation during his term as the head of the State police force.

He appreciated the police personnel for their swift response when cyclone Gaja ravaged the delta districts last November and for their speedy action during the violence at Ponnamaravathi in Pudukottai after an audio clip containing derogatory remarks against a particular community went viral in Whatsapp.

He also lauded the officers for their adeptness in ensuring that the situation did not escalate during NEET-related protests, stirs organised against hydrocarbon exploration and the violence that rocked Ponparappi village in Ariyalur district on election day.

The DGP also had a word of praise for the law enforcers for bringing down the accident rate by 25% in the State and implementation of programmes for the benefit of police personnel, canteen facility and welfare board for retired police personnel, said a senior police officer.