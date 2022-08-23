Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, police hold talks with Hindu outfits in Tiruchi district

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Tiruchi Rural Police on Tuesday convened a meeting with Hindu front organisers involved in installation of Vinayaka idols for smooth conduct of the festival and immersion of the idols.

Vinayaka Chaturthi falls on August 31.

The hour-long meeting held on District Armed Reserve campus here was presided by Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, Sujit Kumar and attended by Deputy Superintendents of Police of different sub divisions and Inspectors of Police of different stations.

The rules prescribed by the government in respect of the height of idols and basic safety measures to be ensured for the idols kept in public places were conveyed to the organisers during the meeting, The police officers sought the cooperation of the organisers for peaceful conduct of installation and immersion, said sources.

The number of locations for installation of the idols in public places in the district had been identified. The sensitive locations had also been identified and strong bandobust would be provided when the idols were taken out for immersion. Many idols would be immersed at different places on September 2, the sources added.