Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, police hold talks with Hindu outfits in Tiruchi district

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
August 23, 2022 20:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Tiruchi Rural Police on Tuesday convened a meeting with Hindu front organisers involved in installation of Vinayaka idols for smooth conduct of the festival and immersion of the idols.

Vinayaka Chaturthi falls on August 31.

The hour-long meeting held on District Armed Reserve campus here was presided by Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, Sujit Kumar and attended by Deputy Superintendents of Police of different sub divisions and Inspectors of Police of different stations. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The rules prescribed by the government in respect of the height of idols and basic safety measures to be ensured for the idols kept in public places were conveyed to the organisers during the meeting, The police officers sought the cooperation of the organisers for peaceful conduct of installation and immersion, said sources. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The number of locations for installation of the idols in public places in the district had been identified. The sensitive locations had also been identified and strong bandobust would be provided when the idols were taken out for immersion. Many idols would be immersed at different places on September 2, the sources added. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app