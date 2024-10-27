Ahead of Deepavali, police carry out anti-sabotage checks in Perambalur

Ahead of the forthcoming Deepavali festival, personnel of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of the Perambalur Police carried out anti-sabotage checks at various places in Perambalur town as a precautionary measure looking out for any suspected explosive substances on Saturday.

Two teams of the BDDS carried out intensive checks places where the general public assembled in large numbers and at key areas in Perambalur town.

The checks were conducted on the instruction of Perambalur Superintendent of Police Adarsh Pachera at the old bus stand area, four road area, Perambalur Court complex and the District Collectorate.

A dog trained in sniffing explosive substances was deployed, a press release said. Anti-sabotage checks would continue at different places in Perambalur district in view of the festival at market areas, bus stands, and vital installations.

