ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of Deepavali, police carry out anti-sabotage checks in Perambalur

Published - October 27, 2024 06:57 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad carrying out anti-sabotage checks in Perambalur on Saturday in view of the ensuing Deepavali festival. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ahead of the forthcoming Deepavali festival, personnel of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of the Perambalur Police carried out anti-sabotage checks at various places in Perambalur town as a precautionary measure looking out for any suspected explosive substances on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two teams of the BDDS carried out intensive checks places where the general public assembled in large numbers and at key areas in Perambalur town.

The checks were conducted on the instruction of Perambalur Superintendent of Police Adarsh Pachera at the old bus stand area, four road area, Perambalur Court complex and the District Collectorate.

A dog trained in sniffing explosive substances was deployed, a press release said.  Anti-sabotage checks would continue at different places in Perambalur district in view of the festival at market areas, bus stands, and vital installations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US