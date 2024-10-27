GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ahead of Deepavali, police carry out anti-sabotage checks in Perambalur

Published - October 27, 2024 06:57 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau
Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad carrying out anti-sabotage checks in Perambalur on Saturday in view of the ensuing Deepavali festival.

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad carrying out anti-sabotage checks in Perambalur on Saturday in view of the ensuing Deepavali festival. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ahead of the forthcoming Deepavali festival, personnel of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of the Perambalur Police carried out anti-sabotage checks at various places in Perambalur town as a precautionary measure looking out for any suspected explosive substances on Saturday.

Two teams of the BDDS carried out intensive checks places where the general public assembled in large numbers and at key areas in Perambalur town.

The checks were conducted on the instruction of Perambalur Superintendent of Police Adarsh Pachera at the old bus stand area, four road area, Perambalur Court complex and the District Collectorate.

A dog trained in sniffing explosive substances was deployed, a press release said.  Anti-sabotage checks would continue at different places in Perambalur district in view of the festival at market areas, bus stands, and vital installations.

Published - October 27, 2024 06:57 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / police / Deepavali

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.