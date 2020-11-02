Ahead of Deepavali, commercial hotspots come under enhanced surveillance

Tiruchi

02 November 2020 18:32 IST

A temporary police outpost, eight watch towers and cameras have been put up

Commercial hotspots falling under Fort and Gandhi Market police station limits here have been brought under enhanced surveillance and monitoring in connection with the forthcoming Deepavali festival in an effort to curb offences. A temporary police outpost has been established on the NSCB Road near Teppakulam as part of the detailed security arrangements put in place by the police keeping in mind the security of the public and to enable them convey information and prefer complaints regarding movement of suspicious persons at the business hotspots.

Eight watch towers have been established at vantage locations including at ‘Malaivaasal’, Main Guard Gate, Anjuman Bazaar, Singarathope and at the Gandhi Market arch. Police personnel with binoculars would be deployed atop the watch towers to monitor public movements. A dome camera has been installed at the NSCB Road junction besides installation of a total number of 127 surveillance cameras covering major hotspots including Big Bazaar Street, Chinna Kadai Veedhi, Chathram Bus Stand, Singarathope, Super Bazaar, Madurai Road, areas in and around the Anna statue for continuous monitoring. The cameras are connected to the monitors placed at the Chathram Bus Stand and at the NSCB Road -Raghunath junction.

A total number of 100 police personnel attached to the crime wing would be deployed to keep a watch in the commercial hotspots and identify movement of criminals. In addition to police personnel attached to Fort and Gandhi Market station limits, as many as 100 personnel have been drawn from the Armed Reserve for maintenance of law and order. Members of the Home Guards have been drafted for duty to assist the police personnel.

In an effort to regulate traffic movements and curb crimes, the City Police has identified four places for temporary checking of vehicles. These spots were Nandhi Koil junction; Chinna Kadai veedhi - Babu Road junction; Big Bazaar Road - Kiledar Road junction and opposite Poompuhar at Singarathope.

Parking lots

The City Police has earmarked separate temporary parking lots for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The designated parking lots for two-wheelers have been put up at the Corporation ground on the stretch between Holy Cross Higher Secondary School and Banana Leaf restaurant; Corporation ground at Yaanaikulam and Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School ground. The parking lots for four-wheelers were at railway ground on the Old Goods Shed Road; Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School ground and near the Tiruchi Fort railway station. The City Police has stated that vehicles coming to the commercial hotspots should be parked only in the temporary designated parking lots and not in other places. The parking system comes into effect from November 2 and up to 7 a.m. on November 14, a police press release said.

Fiat for auto drivers

The City Police has also announced that cars and autorickshaws would not be allowed on the Big Bazaar Street, Chinna Kadai Veedhi, NSCB Road and Nandhi Koil Street. However, two-wheelers would be permitted in those places. Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan inaugurated the temporary police outpost created at the NSCB Road near Teppakulam on Monday in the presence of senior city police officers. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Loganathan said the city police were according emphasis on personal distancing and wearing of masks by public coming for shopping at the commercial hotspots ahead of the festival.